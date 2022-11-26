IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    "Lost in Panama": New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

8 years ago, two Dutch women went on vacation to Panama and were never seen again. Drawn to the story, former MSNBC Correspondent Mariana Atencio and her co-host Jeremy Kryt of “The Daily Beast” looked into this case and dug up some haunting, new details about their murders. They also learned of dozens of other unexplained deaths in the area. Atencio joined Ali Velshi to share what she’s learned and why this case resonated with her so much. “1 in 3 women in Latin America and the Caribbean will experience some sort of gender based violence in their lifetime, just for being women…[femicide] is the silent pandemic.”Nov. 26, 2022

