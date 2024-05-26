IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Little local elections matter’: Non-partisan group of Idaho moms saves their school district from a far-right takeover
May 26, 202407:08
Just two weeks before the start of the school year in 2022, the West Bonner School Board in Idaho voted to rescind its English Language Arts curriculum citing concerns over “liberal indoctrination, sexual grooming, and critical race theory” — leaving kids without a major curricular requirement. The decision sparked Bonner County residents Dana Douglas and Candy Turner into action. Together with other residents, they formed a group: West Bonner County School District: Recall, Replace, Rebuild. The group aimed to recall the anti-public-education board members, but also simply to get their community members involved in local elections. “Little local elections matter, and that’s what really affects your life on a daily basis,” Dana said. “Nobody’s asking them to vote a certain way. We’re just asking them to go out and make a vote,” Candy added.May 26, 2024

