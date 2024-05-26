‘Little local elections matter’: Non-partisan group of Idaho moms saves their school district from a far-right takeover

- Now Playing
‘Little local elections matter’: Non-partisan group of Idaho moms saves their school district from a far-right takeover07:08
IDF says 8 missiles fired from Rafah towards Tel Aviv01:53
'We can learn from discomfort': Read the hard books, say League of Women11:17
'Fascism isn’t a day job': Historian talks Trump, Alito, and the delegitimization of democracy12:47
Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for 2016 video of Cassie assault caught on video01:48
‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch08:23
Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi suffered ‘hard landing,’ state media says03:33
The crucial moment from Rep. Crockett and MTG’s heated exchange you didn’t see07:32
New report details how Israel’s politics were hijacked by extremist settler ideology11:23
‘We are trying to live’: Two Teenage refugees document their lives in war-torn Gaza05:31
Miliband: The ‘indomitable human spirit’ in Gaza personifies hope07:51
'There's no excuse for it': Alito's upside down flag sparks calls for recusals and impeachment10:22
‘Afraid of knowledge’: Teachers union president takes on book bans08:02
Jen Psaki: ‘Finding common ground through listening is often a tactic that isn't used as much as it should’07:57
‘Totally new and terrifying’: Trump’s disturbing rhetoric escalates as trial heats up09:20
‘This is not what our scriptures teach’: fmr Trump admin DHS official rejects MAGA’s claim on evangelicalism10:27
Iran's Morality Police Begin Enforcing Strict Dress Code Again02:52
‘Selling the planet for a billion dollars:’ Environmentalist calls out Trump’s reported oil shakedown05:44
‘How do we keep this from happening?’: ‘The Giver’ author Lois Lowry joins The Velshi Banned Book Club13:37
How Republicans are fueling Russia and China’s global effort to undermine democracy05:57
