Ali Velshi

‘Like a scene from a war movie’: Eyewitness reflects on Charlottesville rally 6 years later 

Activist Don Gathers and author Caroline Randall Williams join Charles Coleman to discuss where white nationalism stands in America today 6 years after the deadly white nationalist ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, North Carolina.Aug. 12, 2023

