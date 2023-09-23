‘Let them throw a tantrum’: Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’

Fmr. Gov. Mark Sanford and Fmr. Rep. Charlie Dent join Ali Velshi to discuss the looming government shutdown and what Speaker Kevin McCarthy should do to avert it, including working with Democrats despite the consequences for his speakership. “They could pass a CR in five minutes if they wanted to,” Dent tells Velshi. “But they have to be willing to stand up to that fringe and tell them where to stick it. And they should stick it to them right now.”Sept. 23, 2023