IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Let them throw a tantrum’: Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’

    09:28
  • UP NEXT

    GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown

    08:10

  • Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

    06:57

  • ‘The workers are going to win here’: What could change after the UAW strike

    10:34

  • Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens 

    04:45

  • ‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

    11:51

  • How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable

    09:48

  • Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion

    08:38

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order

    07:01

  • ‘Chaos Caucus’ ready to hold Congress hostage in push for Biden impeachment

    10:25

  • A warning from Alabama clinics on abortion: “this is coming for blue states”

    08:42

  • Velshi: Donald Trump’s ‘banana republic’

    05:19

  • Laurence Tribe: If Trump doesn’t qualify for insurrection clause, nobody would

    14:49

  • When AI and Book Banning Collide

    05:28

  •  CO Secretary of State: Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution

    05:40

  • CREW: Trump’s attorneys concede CO suit will stay in state court

    05:12

  • Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 1,000

    03:52

  • Velshi: Stop allowing Trump to thrive off martyrdom

    04:06

  • Velshi: The U.S. should not reward Israel’s bad behavior

    05:45

  • Judge Luttig: Supreme Court will determine if Trump is eligible to run for president ‘sooner rather than later’

    10:16

Ali Velshi

‘Let them throw a tantrum’: Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’

09:28

Fmr. Gov. Mark Sanford and Fmr. Rep. Charlie Dent join Ali Velshi to discuss the looming government shutdown and what Speaker Kevin McCarthy should do to avert it, including working with Democrats despite the consequences for his speakership. “They could pass a CR in five minutes if they wanted to,” Dent tells Velshi. “But they have to be willing to stand up to that fringe and tell them where to stick it. And they should stick it to them right now.”Sept. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Let them throw a tantrum’: Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’

    09:28
  • UP NEXT

    GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown

    08:10

  • Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

    06:57

  • ‘The workers are going to win here’: What could change after the UAW strike

    10:34

  • Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens 

    04:45

  • ‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

    11:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All