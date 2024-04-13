‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

A new poll shows Biden’s support among Black voters is slipping in crucial swing states. Rep. James Clyburn joins Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss what Biden’s campaign and Democrats’ can do to reverse the trend. "We're going to have to go to the streets. We cannot rely on the media to do this,” Clyburn says. “This is going to be hand to hand combat.” They also discuss Speaker Mike Johnson’s appearance at a joint news conference at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump and what it reveals about Republicans’ priorities.April 13, 2024