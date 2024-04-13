IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference
April 13, 202406:23
  • Now Playing

    ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

  • ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • ‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

    05:16

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

  • ‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement

    07:42

  • We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25

  • GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47

  • Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13

  • ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05

Ali Velshi

‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

06:23

A new poll shows Biden’s support among Black voters is slipping in crucial swing states. Rep. James Clyburn joins Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss what Biden’s campaign and Democrats’ can do to reverse the trend. "We're going to have to go to the streets. We cannot rely on the media to do this,” Clyburn says. “This is going to be hand to hand combat.” They also discuss Speaker Mike Johnson’s appearance at a joint news conference at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump and what it reveals about Republicans’ priorities.April 13, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All