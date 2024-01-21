‘It’s whack’: How ‘Big Lie’ candidates in MI and PA wreaked havoc on GOP politics

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After the 2022 Midterm elections, the Republican parties in the famous swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania have been in their own versions of “disarray” after Big Lie promoting candidates divided loyalties and ultimately led to defeat. Ali Velshi is joined by Nick Corasaniti and former Rep. Charlie Dent to discuss “the tale of two state primaries.” In Michigan, Corasanti tells Velshi, “What we have is a divided party, with two people claiming to be chair, lawsuits filed all over the place, and the party pretty much in chaos.” Meanwhile Pennsylvania is returning to “something closer to normalcy,” Dent says, but still remains closely tied to the outcome of the presidential race.Jan. 21, 2024

Play All