    'It's the suck-up Olympics': Obeidallah on GOP folding to Trump across the board 

Ali Velshi

'It's the suck-up Olympics': Obeidallah on GOP folding to Trump across the board 

Molly Jong Fast and Dean Obeidallah speak to Charles Coleman Jr. about how Republicans “manufacturing” a crisis at the border serves to benefit Donald Trump, what House Republicans hope to gain by unveiling new articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and what all of this reveals about Trump’s grip over the Republican party. “The guy is out on bail, I mean c'mon! He’s out on bail and he’s running the GOP, what are we living through in 2024?” Obeidallah says.Jan. 28, 2024

    'It's the suck-up Olympics': Obeidallah on GOP folding to Trump across the board 

