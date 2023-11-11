'It's the abortion, stupid': Obeidallah on Democrats' strategy for 2024

Dean Obeidallah and Molly Jong-Fast join Ali Velshi to discuss the biggest takeaways from this week's election results, specifically the major wins for abortion access across the country and what it should tell Biden and Democrats ahead of 2024. “In 1992, James Carville said ‘It's the economy, stupid’ to Bill Clinton as a candidate. They even put a sign up in the headquarters. The Biden team needs to do the same thing: It’s the abortion, stupid,” Obeidallah tells Velshi. “In fact, after that, it’s the democracy, stupid.”Nov. 11, 2023