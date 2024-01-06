‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

Colorado Sec. of State Jena Griswold joins Ali Velshi to discuss the decision to put Donald Trump's name on the ballot for now ahead of the state’s March 5 primary, why she still believes he will be disqualified, and her reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to take up the challenge. She also calls out Trump’s misleading claims about the case before the Supreme Court. “This was a real trial. And Donald Trump did everything he could to evade showing up," Griswold says. "And now he wants to argue to the U.S. Supreme Court the process wasn't fair. That's not how it works. Just because you chose to engage doesn't mean it wasn’t fair.”Jan. 6, 2024