IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts
09:49

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52
  • Now Playing

    'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts

    09:49
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: When Trump says the quiet parts out loud… believe him

    06:26

  • Judge Luttig: The Supreme Court just handed a ‘very difficult decision’ to Jack Smith

    08:36

  • U.S. Air Force drops food pallets into Gaza

    00:51

  • ‘I was a political a**hole’: Fmr. Tea Party member partners with Parkland dad to defeat Trump

    14:05

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch stresses the consequences of inaction

    07:56

  • How this NYC non-profit is fighting period poverty with donations and workshops

    06:44

  • Velshi: Michigan’s state GOP drama is cause for national attention

    05:52

  • ‘We’re not doctors’: Rep. Crockett slams GOP lawmakers for ‘absolutely insane’ IVF ruling

    06:45

  • James Baldwin was asking us ‘to grow up’, but ‘we’re still adolescent’

    10:28

  • Ukrainian teen: 'You feel like a refugee inside your own country'

    09:51

  • How the American right wing and Vladimir Putin are helping each other out over Ukraine

    04:17

  • ‘It’s very well-thought-out’: Authoritarian expert breaks down dangers of Project 2025

    07:03

  • Haley casts vote in South Carolina GOP Primary

    03:06

  • Former Trump Org Exec: 'He believes he’s gonna get away with it'

    05:55

  • A Chicago professor and her students are helping migrants seeking asylum

    12:18

  • Taking GOP attacks ‘head on’ carried Tom Suozzi to victory says Fmr. Rep. Max Rose

    08:46

  • Starvation looms in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues

    04:44

  • ‘A historic winning streak’: What Tom Suozzi’s victory means for Democrats in 2024

    05:58

Ali Velshi

'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts

09:49

Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric around immigration echoes the worst of history’s authoritarians. Maria Hinojosa, president and founder of Futuro Media, and Dr. Jason Stanley, Yale professor and author of “How Fascism Works,” discuss the consequences of Trump’s description of migrants seeking asylum as an “invasion.”March 2, 2024

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52
  • Now Playing

    'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts

    09:49
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: When Trump says the quiet parts out loud… believe him

    06:26

  • Judge Luttig: The Supreme Court just handed a ‘very difficult decision’ to Jack Smith

    08:36

  • U.S. Air Force drops food pallets into Gaza

    00:51

  • ‘I was a political a**hole’: Fmr. Tea Party member partners with Parkland dad to defeat Trump

    14:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All