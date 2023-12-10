‘It’s not happening in the way it needs to’: Sen. Van Hollen on ‘conditions’ for military aid to Israel

Ali Velshi is joined by Sen. Chris Van Hollen to discuss the potential consequences of the U.S. failing to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, ongoing discussions about conditions for sending military aid to Israel, and why he believes Biden should be “doing more” to provide both humanitarian and military assistance to Gaza.Dec. 10, 2023