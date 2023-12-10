IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed

    ‘It’s not happening in the way it needs to’: Sen. Van Hollen on ‘conditions’ for military aid to Israel

    Rep. Jamie Raskin calls out Trump and Elise Stefanik for anti-semitism hypocrisy

  • Trump doubles down on ‘dictator for one day’ comments in new speech at New York gala

  • ‘Absolutely frightening’: New details on Trump’s plan to build ‘loyalty-first’ Cabinet

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

  •  Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

  • ‘He’s being dead serious’: Michael Cohen reacts to Trump ‘dictator’ comment

  • Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

  • AIPAC was among the top 20 spenders in the 2022 elections. Here’s how it breaks down.

  • Supreme Court’s SEC case ruling could ‘upend government as we know it’

  • ‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader

  • Trump’s trial dates and primary schedule could put country in ‘unchartered territory’

  • Velshi: Nikki Haley is winning ‘the race for second place’

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Bell Jar' by Sylvia Plath

  • Charles Blow calls for ‘reverse’ Great Migration for Black Americans to increase political capital

  •  ‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza

  • ‘Fight club with a dress code’: Mass exodus of retirement announcements rock Congress

  • What the release of hostages means for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

  • ‘Very dangerous people’: New op-ed sounds alarm about threat of second Trump administration

Ali Velshi

‘It’s not happening in the way it needs to’: Sen. Van Hollen on ‘conditions’ for military aid to Israel

Ali Velshi is joined by Sen. Chris Van Hollen to discuss the potential consequences of the U.S. failing to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, ongoing discussions about conditions for sending military aid to Israel, and why he believes Biden should be “doing more” to provide both humanitarian and military assistance to Gaza.Dec. 10, 2023

