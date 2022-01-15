IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states

    07:50
  • Now Playing

    “It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Dr. William Barber on voting rights agenda: “Our deadline is victory”

    05:06

  • Velshi: Seditious Conspiracy is rare. But the DOJ knows what it’s doing.

    05:00

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11

  • Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

    05:05

  • Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

    05:23

  • Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

    05:24

  • Fmr. GOP Secretary of State: “glad a spotlight” is shining on election deniers running for office

    04:41

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47

  • This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

    07:27

  • DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”

    05:13

  • Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why

    03:19

  • “To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier

    02:58

  • “The #1 terrorist threat is the right-wing extremist threat,” says Rep. Jason Crow

    05:13

  • Fmr. Health Secretary says COVID-19 exposes holes in U.S. Healthcare System

    05:57

  • Are government efforts to fix “crazy scavenger hunt” testing process “too little, too late”?

    03:35

  • As Jan. 6 anniversary nears, Rep. Debbie Dingell still “cannot believe that happened in this country”

    06:36

  • New “no strings attached” TX-based COVID vaccine looks to combat global spread

    04:38

Ali Velshi

“It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage

05:57

Congress just returned to session but it seems like their first big legislative push of the new year is already at a dead end. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says it straight: “It’s not going good.” Senate rules and different philosophies regarding the filibuster, have made it difficult for them to move things forward. “The filibuster has been reformed time and time again,” says Clyburn. Getting rid of the filibuster will not ruin this country, but taking away the right to vote sure will. Voting “is the foundation of every democracy,” he says. “When you begin to erode the vote, you are really undercutting the foundation” on which democracy is built.Jan. 15, 2022

  • As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states

    07:50
  • Now Playing

    “It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Dr. William Barber on voting rights agenda: “Our deadline is victory”

    05:06

  • Velshi: Seditious Conspiracy is rare. But the DOJ knows what it’s doing.

    05:00

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11

  • Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

    05:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All