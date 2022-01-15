“It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage
05:57
Congress just returned to session but it seems like their first big legislative push of the new year is already at a dead end. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says it straight: “It’s not going good.” Senate rules and different philosophies regarding the filibuster, have made it difficult for them to move things forward. “The filibuster has been reformed time and time again,” says Clyburn. Getting rid of the filibuster will not ruin this country, but taking away the right to vote sure will. Voting “is the foundation of every democracy,” he says. “When you begin to erode the vote, you are really undercutting the foundation” on which democracy is built.Jan. 15, 2022
