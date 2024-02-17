IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘It’s much larger’: Trump’s financial penalty nightmare may not be over, NYT reporter says
Feb. 17, 202406:44
Pulitzer-prize winning New York Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig joins Ali Velshi to discuss their investigation into Trump’s tax returns which kickstarted NY AG Letitia James’ Trump Org. case. They also discuss the largest context of Trump’s N.Y. civil fraud trial ruling, including the case being redirected to the IRS for audit, and potentially to federal authorities. In addition to the $83.3 million he owes to E. Jean Carroll, the IRS audit of the Trump Org. could result in a penalty in excess of $100 million, which is “growing every day” with interest, Craig points out. “It’s a real issue… These are huge. And they’re not things you can put off for another day.”Feb. 17, 2024

