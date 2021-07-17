IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

“It’s like Social Security for children.” Rep. Judy Chu says new Child Tax Credit will cut child poverty in half

The Child Tax Credit is now in effect. Congresswoman Judy Chu of California joins Ali Velshi to talk about the impact it’s set to have -- reducing child poverty in the U.S. by half -- and mythbusts some GOP claims about it being a disincentive to work. “I’d like to know what happened to the Republicans,” says Chu. Back in 1997, “they were the ones who initiated the child tax credit.”July 17, 2021

