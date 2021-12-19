IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    "It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks 

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Omar: GOP’s lack of anti-Muslim condemnation is ‘quite embarrassing and telling’

    04:30

  • Velshi: Pelosi says members of Congress should be able to trade stock. She’s wrong.

    03:23

  • Rep. Omar: Manchin’s excuses for not voting for BBB ‘are complete bullsh*t’

    02:16

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Pass voting rights bills “with the fierce urgency of now”

    05:29

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

    07:20

  • CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

    05:25

  • Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches third human spaceflight aboard New Shepard

    02:42

  • Mayfield candle factory worker rescued from tornado wreckage: “I was just so afraid…I’m going down on my birthday”

    07:09

  • Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations

    05:58

  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

    04:39

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

    04:37

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

    06:21

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

    04:45

  • Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”

    05:06

  • Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

    04:14

  • “Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs

    07:21

  • GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

    05:18

  • Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 

    03:10

  • Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.

    04:05

Ali Velshi

"It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks 

08:09

The world lost author, educator, and feminist icon bell hooks this week. hooks’ work, including bestsellers like ‘All About Love,’ ‘Feminism is for Everybody,’ and ‘Ain’t I A Woman,’ has been foundational to the women’s rights and civil rights movements since the 1980s. Always leading with love, hooks “called us all to oppose these forms of domination wherever they are.” The 19th*’s Errin Haines and University of Pennsylvania Professor Dorothy Roberts reflect on how hooks provided the language to make “feminism for everybody” and fill in the blanks, says Haines, identifying intersectionality before it was named. “We will be life-long students of bell hooks.”Dec. 19, 2021

  • Now Playing

    "It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks 

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Omar: GOP’s lack of anti-Muslim condemnation is ‘quite embarrassing and telling’

    04:30

  • Velshi: Pelosi says members of Congress should be able to trade stock. She’s wrong.

    03:23

  • Rep. Omar: Manchin’s excuses for not voting for BBB ‘are complete bullsh*t’

    02:16

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Pass voting rights bills “with the fierce urgency of now”

    05:29

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All