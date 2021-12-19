"It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks 

The world lost author, educator, and feminist icon bell hooks this week. hooks’ work, including bestsellers like ‘All About Love,’ ‘Feminism is for Everybody,’ and ‘Ain’t I A Woman,’ has been foundational to the women’s rights and civil rights movements since the 1980s. Always leading with love, hooks “called us all to oppose these forms of domination wherever they are.” The 19th*’s Errin Haines and University of Pennsylvania Professor Dorothy Roberts reflect on how hooks provided the language to make “feminism for everybody” and fill in the blanks, says Haines, identifying intersectionality before it was named. “We will be life-long students of bell hooks.”Dec. 19, 2021