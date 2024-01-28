IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    “It is a sin and a shame”: Exposing Racism in the U.S. Tax Code

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan

    00:39

  • CIA chief talking with Qatari and Israeli officials over possible hostage release

    02:35

  • How Nikki Haley could be using Trump’s legal troubles to her advantage

    04:37

  • Octavia Butler’s big goals: get millions to read her books and change the world. She succeeded.

    15:00

  • WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family

    04:37

  • ‘The existential threat of our time’: Biden's export pause scores major win for climate activists

    11:08

  • ‘It’s whack’: How ‘Big Lie’ candidates in MI and PA wreaked havoc on GOP politics

    06:39

  • Nine Supreme Court Justices are being called upon to save democracy - can they do it?

    11:06

  • Netanyahu 'putting his own political skin above the hostages': Sen. Chris Van Hollen

    06:02

  • ‘The only outcome is Trump gets elected’: Why Democrats can’t ignore threat of third party

    12:32

  • North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:13

  • The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned

    09:41

  • ‘They want this chaos’: The truth about Donald Trump’s 'norm-shattering' appeal

    10:24

  • A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05

  • 'Stunned, angry, and infuriated': Journalists address US silence on colleagues killed in Gaza

    15:25

  • ‘Worse than you think it's going to be’: How Trump's attacks impact the rule of law

    08:34

  • A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

    11:09

  • 'There are serious consequences': Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

    07:23

  • Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

    04:34

Ali Velshi

“It is a sin and a shame”: Exposing Racism in the U.S. Tax Code

08:32

Through arduous study and research, Georgetown Law Professor Dorothy Brown uncovered a long list of ways that tax law and many other systems that impact wealth generation tend to favor white Americans, and disadvantage Black Americans. Brown was appointed to the Treasury advisory committee on racial equity under Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, where Brown and her committee co-members have made recommendations on how to address racial equity matters. Despite their recommendations, “Treasury doesn’t see racial equity as something that they should be focusing on,” says Brown. “The White House needs to step up and say ‘we meant it.'"Jan. 28, 2024

  • Now Playing

    “It is a sin and a shame”: Exposing Racism in the U.S. Tax Code

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan

    00:39

  • CIA chief talking with Qatari and Israeli officials over possible hostage release

    02:35

  • How Nikki Haley could be using Trump’s legal troubles to her advantage

    04:37

  • Octavia Butler’s big goals: get millions to read her books and change the world. She succeeded.

    15:00

  • WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All