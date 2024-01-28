“It is a sin and a shame”: Exposing Racism in the U.S. Tax Code

Through arduous study and research, Georgetown Law Professor Dorothy Brown uncovered a long list of ways that tax law and many other systems that impact wealth generation tend to favor white Americans, and disadvantage Black Americans. Brown was appointed to the Treasury advisory committee on racial equity under Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, where Brown and her committee co-members have made recommendations on how to address racial equity matters. Despite their recommendations, “Treasury doesn’t see racial equity as something that they should be focusing on,” says Brown. “The White House needs to step up and say ‘we meant it.'"Jan. 28, 2024