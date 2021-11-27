“In the Navajo Nation there’s almost 10K homes that lack water”: Velshi Across America tackles infrastructure failures in the Native American community

November is Native American Heritage Month. And this is Thanksgiving weekend -- a holiday that means something different to Native Americans. To some, it remains a symbol of promises made between friendly equals, broken by what became the American government. For the latest installment of "Velshi Across America," Ali Velshi traveled to Window Rock, the capital of the Navajo Nation, to meet with six members of that tribe. Topics discussed include the Navajo people's desperate need for better infrastructure, the fight to preserve their native language, and simply what it means to be a Native American in the United States today.Nov. 27, 2021