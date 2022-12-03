 In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

History will remember Maria Ressa as a tireless crusader for truth, an investigative journalist who warned about the dangers of disinformation long before it poisoned the national discourse. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize-winner is currently facing trumped up charges in the Philippines for her investigative work in exposing government corruption. But the unseen forces that are central to the politically motivated trial – social media sites like Facebook – are not in the courtroom. As Ressa points out in her new memoir -- "How To Stand Up To A Dictator: The Fight For Our Future" -- it's no coincidence that democracy is under threat globally. The lack of regulatory guardrails against dangerous algorithms, she argues, has made social media one of the biggest destabilizing forces in modern history.Dec. 3, 2022