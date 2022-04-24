“I was there reporting, but I was also a human being,” says ‘Black Diplomats’ host on covering Ukraine 

Traditionally, journalists have been expected to be detached from the stories they cover– unmoved by major events. However, Terrell Jermaine Starr, senior non-resident fellow at The Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, effectively blurred the lines between journalist and humanitarian during his months covering the war (and pre-war) in Ukraine. “I was there as an independent journalist,” says the ‘Black Diplomats’ podcast host and founder. “That gave me the bandwidth and the freedom to do both. And I think that I achieved both in my own little way.” Starr plans to return to Ukraine in July. April 24, 2022