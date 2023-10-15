'I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another': Mother of journalist murdered by ISIS on Hamas' hostage crisis

The families of dozens of hostages taken into Gaza are still in the dark one week after Hamas's initial attack on Israel. Israeli Defense Forces say Hamas is currently holding at least 126 people hostage, somewhere in Gaza. At least 14 of the hostages are believed to be American citizens. As the war unfolds and a constant barrage of missiles fall on Gaza, the fate of those kidnapped remains unclear. Diane Foley’s son Jim was held hostage by Islamic State terrorists in Northern Syria for two years before he was ultimately murdered by them. “We need to recognize as human beings we are all capable of hatred, and good.,” said Foley. “I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another.”Oct. 15, 2023