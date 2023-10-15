'I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another': Mother of journalist murdered by ISIS on Hamas' hostage crisis

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

    06:49

  • Fmr. PLO spokeswoman: Israel's 'dehumanization' of Palestinians is ‘heart-wrenching to watch’

    06:20

  • Fmr Israeli Vice PM: Hamas is an ‘obstacle to peace’ and must ‘pay the ultimate price’

    06:06

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

    04:08

  • Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

    03:40

  • 'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

    05:46

  • How a U.S. response to Israel will change if Americans are among hostages

    03:28

  • Blinken says Americans may be among dead and taken hostage in Israel

    02:12

  • How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

    00:56

  • Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker

    01:50

  • Fmr. PLO spokesperson: Don't underestimate the 'desire of people to actually be free' 

    02:52

  • Israel Defense Forces: Unknown number of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

    01:29

  • Ayman: Biden's statement on Hamas attack is a warning to Israel's enemies

    01:36

  • Ayman: Hamas’ 'extremely sophisticated' attack shows the limits of Israel’s ‘usual deterrent’

    05:33

  • Officials: At least 200 killed in Gaza and 40 Israelis killed in Hamas attacks

    01:12

  • Can Netanyahu rally divided Israelis following Hamas attacks?

    02:06

  • Crockett warns House GOP pursuing Biden impeachment: ‘We will be clapping back’

    06:17

  • Crockett blasts Gaetz' vote to oust McCarthy: 'We are on an absolute roller coaster'

    05:41

  • Rep. Meeks: 'I think it is clear that the Republicans can’t govern'

    08:20

  • Congress avoids government shutdown with 45-day funding bill

    06:35

Ali Velshi

'I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another': Mother of journalist murdered by ISIS on Hamas' hostage crisis

05:52

The families of dozens of hostages taken into Gaza are still in the dark one week after Hamas's initial attack on Israel. Israeli Defense Forces say Hamas is currently holding at least 126 people hostage, somewhere in Gaza. At least 14 of the hostages are believed to be American citizens. As the war unfolds and a constant barrage of missiles fall on Gaza, the fate of those kidnapped remains unclear. Diane Foley’s son Jim was held hostage by Islamic State terrorists in Northern Syria for two years before he was ultimately murdered by them. “We need to recognize as human beings we are all capable of hatred, and good.,” said Foley. “I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another.”Oct. 15, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

    06:49

  • Fmr. PLO spokeswoman: Israel's 'dehumanization' of Palestinians is ‘heart-wrenching to watch’

    06:20

  • Fmr Israeli Vice PM: Hamas is an ‘obstacle to peace’ and must ‘pay the ultimate price’

    06:06

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

    04:08

  • Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

    03:40

  • 'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All