“I Don't Want to Forget What Happened,” Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting  

When their son Joaquin was murdered in the February 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Manuel and Patricia Oliver decided to dedicate their lives to fighting against gun violence. On Thursday, the couple got a fleet of 52 yellow school buses to drive to the home and Texas office of Senator Ted Cruz to remind people of the thousands of children killed by guns since 2020. On Monday, Oliver interrupted a Presidential speech at the White House-- and demanded that Pres. Biden do more to tackle gun violence. Oliver says Biden actually inspired him to become an activist when the President met with the families of the people killed in the 2018 mass shooting. “He said that you need to find a purpose in life-- to fight against anything. I thought that was great advice. We both know what losing a loved one means, and how that impacts your life...What I did that day in the White House was ask him for more...I was asking the president to open an office, a State office in the White House, that will be 24/7 dedicated to prioritizing gun violence.”July 17, 2022