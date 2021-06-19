“I don’t have white privilege.” Mississippi residents tackle race & privilege with Ali Velshi

“I don’t have white privilege.” Mississippi residents tackle race & privilege with Ali Velshi07:54
Ali Velshi spoke with two families from the small town of West Point, MS -- one black and one white -- whose teenagers were made to share top graduation honors after the school changed the way it calculated grades. It did so without notifying the students or parents. Many Black residents argue that privilege and entitlement played a role in the final decision to bestow the honors on both the Black and white students.