‘How stupid do they have to be?’: Michael Cohen blasts Don Jr. and Eric's NY civil trial testimony

Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins Ali Velshi to discuss new developments since his testimony in Trump’s NY civil trial case, why he’s calling on Judge Engoron to expand Trump’s gag order to include protections for witnesses like himself, and why he believes Don Jr. and Eric lied under oath when they took the stand this week. "Let me be very clear: Eric has never poured concrete in his life," he tells Velshi. "And Don Jr. claims he was just a broker... they were not just brokers. They were in charge of running the company while their father was president under the control of Allen Weisselberg who was the trustee."Nov. 4, 2023