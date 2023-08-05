'He was too honest': Fmr. aide to Mike Pence reacts to new details about Trump's pressure on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence has emerged as a prominent figure in the federal indictment unveiled on Tuesday charging Former President Donald Trump with trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Pence, who repeatedly refused Trump’s demands to reject the 2020 election outcome, has since said that he chose the Constitution over Trump. But critics question why Pence wasn’t vocal sooner. Olivia Troye, former senior advisor to Pence, says he’s “let over two years of disinformation and these lies continue, and he hasn’t been strong about pushing back at [Trump].”Aug. 5, 2023