IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘This has never happened before’: Trump’s attacks on judge and clerk raise unprecedented risks

    09:20
  • Now Playing

    ‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    'Not archaic': The daily stigmas of menstruation

    12:29

  • 'A must-listen': Trump’s D.C. gag order hearing to be live-streamed Monday

    12:11

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Libraries Under Attack

    07:05

  • Velshi: Trump’s rhetoric has gone from bizarre to dangerous. Let’s not dismiss it.

    07:05

  • ‘Simply incorrect’: Judge Luttig and Tribe react to Judge’s decision to reject Trump 14th Amendment challenge

    13:04

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We can’t be neutral on the idea of democracy'

    12:29

  • ‘A perilous time to be playing with fire’: The consequences of a third party candidate

    07:25

  • MedGlobal Director: Patients, medical staff, and civilians stuck in Al-Shifa Hospital

    05:11

  • Mike Johnson’s funding plan doomed by GOP lawmakers ‘hell-bent’ on shutdown

    11:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'All the Rivers' by Dorit Rabinyan

    10:19

  • VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

    05:37

  • UN OCHA’s Lynn Hastings: ‘Nowhere safe’ in Gaza

    06:49

  • Son of Peace Activist Taken Hostage by Hamas: “Maybe it’s only grown stronger – my conviction for peace”

    07:07

  • 'It's the abortion, stupid': Obeidallah on Democrats' strategy for 2024

    09:37

  • Palestinian Ambassador to UN: “Civilian lives are sacred… it needs to stop now”

    09:53

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “This will go on forever until we eliminate Hamas”

    16:48

Ali Velshi

‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan

06:21

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss Trump’s extreme plans for immigration if he were to win re-election in 2024 and what her and Rep. George Santos find common ground about. Regarding his Twitter Spaces conservation yesterday, Rep. Crockett tells Coleman: “I was shocked because [George Santos] was dropping a lot of truth bombs. One of them was the fact that this is the most ineffective [House] in the history of the Congress. We’ve not passed any bills of consequence, including, if the Republicans really wanted to fix immigration, they would be pushing forward with something right now. They don't have solutions, all they have are more problems for the American people.”Nov. 25, 2023

  • ‘This has never happened before’: Trump’s attacks on judge and clerk raise unprecedented risks

    09:20
  • Now Playing

    ‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    'Not archaic': The daily stigmas of menstruation

    12:29

  • 'A must-listen': Trump’s D.C. gag order hearing to be live-streamed Monday

    12:11

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Libraries Under Attack

    07:05

  • Velshi: Trump’s rhetoric has gone from bizarre to dangerous. Let’s not dismiss it.

    07:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All