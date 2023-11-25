‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss Trump’s extreme plans for immigration if he were to win re-election in 2024 and what her and Rep. George Santos find common ground about. Regarding his Twitter Spaces conservation yesterday, Rep. Crockett tells Coleman: “I was shocked because [George Santos] was dropping a lot of truth bombs. One of them was the fact that this is the most ineffective [House] in the history of the Congress. We’ve not passed any bills of consequence, including, if the Republicans really wanted to fix immigration, they would be pushing forward with something right now. They don't have solutions, all they have are more problems for the American people.”Nov. 25, 2023