‘He’s being dead serious’: Michael Cohen reacts to Trump ‘dictator’ comment

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen speaks to Ali Velshi about Trump’s increasingly disturbing rhetoric in light of an interview this week where the Republican frontrunner told Sean Hannity he only plans to be a “dictator" on "day one" of his presidency. “When was the last time someone became a dictator for just one day and then decided to give it up? The answer is never,” Cohen tells Velshi. Based on his many years working closely under Trump, Cohen also points out, “Donald Trump doesn't joke. He doesn't have a sense of humor. Everything that he’s saying is on his mind.”Dec. 9, 2023