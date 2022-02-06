“He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits
04:34
Share this -
copied
You wouldn’t think that White House officials would need to follow the president around to make sure that he doesn’t destroy documents that belong to the public record – but Omarosa Manigault Newman says that task was part of the job in the Trump administration. “We did a very big briefing about presidential records and management,” Newman says. “And we had been told that if you’re with the president and he throws something away or he hands you something, you have to account for that.” This follows the revelation this week that some documents from the Trump White House were sent to the National Archives taped back together or still ripped up in pieces. “There are certainly things that I’m sure that cannot be accounted for because Donald Trump became very, very aware that a lot of these sensitive docs would at some point be made public.”Feb. 6, 2022
Now Playing
“He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits
04:34
UP NEXT
Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”
05:45
Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society
04:41
‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality
05:25
Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him
06:59
Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”