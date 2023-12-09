 Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Diana Buttu, former spokesperson for the negotiating team of the Palestine Liberation Organization, discusses this week’s meeting between U.S. and Palestinian Authority officials and plans for post-war governance. “It’s so vitally important for people to finally listen to us, and the one message they should be taking away is that Palestinians deserve their freedom – and we deserve the right to choose our own leaders, not have leaders imposed on us from the outside.”Dec. 9, 2023

