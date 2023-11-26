‘Fight club with a dress code’: Mass exodus of retirement announcements rock Congress

After a new report reveals November saw the highest number of congressional retirement announcements since 2011, Sirius XM’s Dean Obeidallah and Molly Jong-Fast of Vanity Fair join Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss the “mass exodus” of lawmakers announcing they will not seek re-election in Congress, and the continual chaos and infighting that shaped their decisions. They also discuss Rep. Dean Phillips' misguided political strategy after he recently announced his decision to retire and run against Biden in 2024.Nov. 26, 2023