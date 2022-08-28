 Fed Chair: “some pain” will be felt as U.S. fights inflation

The misleading history of the “pro-life” movement.08:18
Rep. Ayanna Pressley on student loans: “40 Million People Slept a Little Bit Better”06:07
Fed Chair: “some pain” will be felt as U.S. fights inflation05:36
“Policing Needs to Take a Look at Policing. We’re Going to Have to Change From The Inside Out”04:49
#VelshiBannedBookClub: “Crank” with Ellen Hopkins08:03
“People are seeing what it really means to ban abortion”04:19
Photographer Lynsey Addario reflects on 6 months of the war in Ukraine05:27
Ali Vitali: The narrative that women are un-electable ‘can and will be disrupted’06:10
Velshi: Quality over quantity. The Republican party may have a problem with both.05:49
Biden's student debt relief plan: too much or not enough?07:35
Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble05:55
Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown06:15
GOP Rep. Bacon: If we’re only sticking to our own side, we’re not growing07:59
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s election investigation05:47
Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”07:25
Abortion Practitioners “Are Ostracized From Their Own Medical Profession”05:22
“Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”06:04
Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators05:47
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”07:02
Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.05:06
