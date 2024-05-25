'Fascism isn’t a day job': Historian talks Trump, Alito, and the delegitimization of democracy

It was another chaotic week for the GOP: its presumptive presidential nominee shared a video referencing a “unified Reich,” its members began peddling another absurd and debunked conspiracy theory, and a second provocative flag was spotted at a second residence owned by conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. “Fascism isn’t a day job,” says historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat. It requires people to show that they “scorn and discredit and delegitimize the institutions of democracy.” She points out that all of these things are all “purposeful” and “connected” acts, and people should pay attention. “The more you know about fascism, its aesthetics, its ideologies, the more you know about what’s going on.” She joins host Charles Coleman Jr. and Washington Post Opinion Writer Jennifer Rubin to discuss Trump’s attacks on democracy.May 25, 2024