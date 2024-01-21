IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘The only outcome is Trump gets elected’: Why Democrats can’t ignore threat of third party

    12:32
  • UP NEXT

    North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:13

  • The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned

    09:41

  • ‘They want this chaos’: The truth about Donald Trump’s 'norm-shattering' appeal

    10:24

  • A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05

  • 'Stunned, angry, and infuriated': Journalists address US silence on colleagues killed in Gaza

    15:25

  • ‘Worse than you think it's going to be’: How Trump's attacks impact the rule of law

    08:34

  • A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

    11:09

  • 'There are serious consequences': Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

    07:23

  • Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

    04:34

  • Why Biden could be ‘in trouble’ if Nikki Haley becomes GOP nominee

    08:26

  • Trump’s explosive murder immunity defense ‘not gonna fly’ with SCOTUS

    07:50

  • Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

    08:43

  • Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

    09:27

  • Why 2024 is shaping up to be the most crucial election year in world history

    09:15

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

    05:58

  • ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

    11:36

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

    09:33

  • ‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

    07:42

  • Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

    08:59

Ali Velshi

‘The only outcome is Trump gets elected’: Why Democrats can’t ignore threat of third party

12:32

New polling numbers out of New Hampshire point to Trump and Biden facing off again in November. Republican strategist and pollster Frank Luntz and former GOP political strategist Rick Wilson discuss the latest polling numbers less than 48 hours ahead of the New Hampshire primaries and why the unpopularity of a Trump and Biden rematch makes the threat of a third party so uniquely dangerous. “'I will be very surprised if Trump doesn't win on Tuesday,” Luntz says. “Because every one of his voters can’t wait to vote. And I gotta be honest with you, defeating him with Joe Biden is going to get more and more difficult.”Jan. 21, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘The only outcome is Trump gets elected’: Why Democrats can’t ignore threat of third party

    12:32
  • UP NEXT

    North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:13

  • The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned

    09:41

  • ‘They want this chaos’: The truth about Donald Trump’s 'norm-shattering' appeal

    10:24

  • A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05

  • 'Stunned, angry, and infuriated': Journalists address US silence on colleagues killed in Gaza

    15:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All