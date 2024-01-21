‘The only outcome is Trump gets elected’: Why Democrats can’t ignore threat of third party

New polling numbers out of New Hampshire point to Trump and Biden facing off again in November. Republican strategist and pollster Frank Luntz and former GOP political strategist Rick Wilson discuss the latest polling numbers less than 48 hours ahead of the New Hampshire primaries and why the unpopularity of a Trump and Biden rematch makes the threat of a third party so uniquely dangerous. “'I will be very surprised if Trump doesn't win on Tuesday,” Luntz says. “Because every one of his voters can’t wait to vote. And I gotta be honest with you, defeating him with Joe Biden is going to get more and more difficult.”Jan. 21, 2024