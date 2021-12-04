“Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs

After signing the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law last month, the Biden Administration is now laser-focused on pursuing its climate-related agenda items. Hundreds of millions of dollars are headed out the door as we speak to fund green projects that will help transition the nation away from fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions, and create millions of new jobs in the process. This week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm toured cities across the Northeast highlighting the White House's unprecedented investment in fighting climate change. Ali Velshi got to catch up with her on one leg of the trip, at the Port of Providence in Rhode Island to discuss the country's "clean energy future."Dec. 4, 2021