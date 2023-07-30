'Donald is not going to protect you': Michael Cohen shares advice to Trump aides charged in docs case

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen sits down with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi for an in-depth conversation about his reaction to the two Trump employees charged in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case, whether they are likely to cooperate, and what loyalty means to his former boss. “Donald is not going to protect you,” Cohen warns Trump’s aides. “Loyalty for Donald is like First Avenue… it only goes one way.” Cohen also speaks to Velshi about Trump’s disturbing “retribution” narrative and the danger he poses to democracy as he 2024 campaign continues to pick up steam.July 30, 2023