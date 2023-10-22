IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

 Deputy Palestinian Amb. to the UN: Now is the time to be courageous

06:58

Top Palestinian diplomat Ambassador Majed Bamya argues that failing to consider the broader context of Israel’s war is a disservice to all peace-seeking civilians and hurts both Israelis and Palestinians. “We need to be courageous in moments like these and say no, you cannot kill civilians, that will help nobody.”Oct. 22, 2023

