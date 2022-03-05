“Damage Has Been Done”: Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary tackles Putin’s nuclear posturing

One of the more alarming developments of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear menacing. He has recently thrown around mentions of his nuclear capability and, last Sunday he ordered his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. The world has been left trying to decipher what is posturing and what represents a genuine threat. Former Obama Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz joined Ali Velshi to put this “very negative development” in context and respond to this week’s scare at a Ukrainian nuclear plant. “In the fog of war – miscalculation, blunder, incidents between militaries – can lead to an escalation”. March 5, 2022