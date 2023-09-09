IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

     CO Secretary of State: Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution

 CO Secretary of State: Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution

As the state of Colorado proceeds with caution with the 14th amendment lawsuit recently filed to bar Donald Trump from the ballot, Secretary of State Jena Griswold joins Ali Velshi to respond to Donald Trump’s claims that the lawsuit is an example of election interference. “To say that a section of the 14th Amendment is election interference and considering how to uphold the Constitution is election interference is un-American.”Sept. 9, 2023

     CO Secretary of State: Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution

