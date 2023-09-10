IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

‘Chaos Caucus’ ready to hold Congress hostage in push for Biden impeachment

10:25

Former Republican Congressmen Joe Walsh and Charlie Dent join Ali Velshi to discuss the far-right Trump allies in Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, escalating their threats to shut down the government in order to launch a baseless impeachment inquiry into President Biden, and why the move is a “political ‘miscalculation” on many levels. “They’re overplaying their hand here,” Charlie Dent tells Velshi.Sept. 10, 2023

