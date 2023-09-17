‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

Tom Nichols, staff writer for The Atlantic, and Fmr. Rep. Joe Walsh join Ali Velshi to discuss the true motives behind the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Biden and the crisis of leadership in the GOP as Speaker McCarthy remains beholden to the most extreme members of his caucus. “It’s utterly fantastical that we’re even talking about Matt Gaetz controlling what’s going on in the House of Representatives,” Nichols says. They also discuss the silent resentment that many Republicans have for Trump and what Mitt Romney’s decision not to seek re-election signals about the fate of the Republican Party.Sept. 17, 2023