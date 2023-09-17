IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

  • ‘The workers are going to win here’: What could change after the UAW strike

  • Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens 

    ‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

    How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable

  • Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order

  • ‘Chaos Caucus’ ready to hold Congress hostage in push for Biden impeachment

  • A warning from Alabama clinics on abortion: “this is coming for blue states”

  • Velshi: Donald Trump’s ‘banana republic’

  • Laurence Tribe: If Trump doesn’t qualify for insurrection clause, nobody would

  • When AI and Book Banning Collide

  •  CO Secretary of State: Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution

  • CREW: Trump’s attorneys concede CO suit will stay in state court

  • Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 1,000

  • Velshi: Stop allowing Trump to thrive off martyrdom

  • Velshi: The U.S. should not reward Israel’s bad behavior

  • Judge Luttig: Supreme Court will determine if Trump is eligible to run for president ‘sooner rather than later’

  •  ‘We’re in uncharted territory here’: MI Secretary of State on case for disqualifying Trump

  • Did the U.S. drag its feet on domestic terror?

Ali Velshi

‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

Tom Nichols, staff writer for The Atlantic, and Fmr. Rep. Joe Walsh join Ali Velshi to discuss the true motives behind the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Biden and the crisis of leadership in the GOP as Speaker McCarthy remains beholden to the most extreme members of his caucus. “It’s utterly fantastical that we’re even talking about Matt Gaetz controlling what’s going on in the House of Representatives,” Nichols says. They also discuss the silent resentment that many Republicans have for Trump and what Mitt Romney’s decision not to seek re-election signals about the fate of the Republican Party.Sept. 17, 2023

