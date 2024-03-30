'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

Immigration remains a top issue for voters, with fear mongering remaining central to the Republican party’s messaging, but reports show that immigrants are key to our economy’s success. “We don't often see all the ways in which immigrant workers make our lives less expensive and more efficient. Growth happens more quickly and it's more affordable because of their presence,” says Pulitzer Prize-winning immigration reporter Caitlin Dickerson. “Americans really are clamoring for immigrant labor, and it benefits our lives, and that's what these reports are telling us.”March 30, 2024