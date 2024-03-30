IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'
March 30, 202407:42

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05
  • Now Playing

    'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nothing here but hot air’: Former colleague on Adeel Mangi smear campaign

    09:16

  • Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck

    07:27

  • Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline

    08:01

  • For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently

    03:44

  • Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

  • Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

    03:46

  • Re-reading George Orwell’s ‘1984’ 

    13:56

  • David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: 'It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction'

    12:58

  • Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

    05:49

  • What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

    01:20

  • Death toll in Moscow concert attack rises as gunmen are detained, Kremlin says

    01:29

  • Why VP Kamala Harris’ Visit to Planned Parenthood Is So Historic – Even For Dems

    04:43

  • Supreme Court: self-preservation at democracy’s expense, says Kermit Roosevelt

    04:11

  • Joy Reid: Civil Rights icon Myrlie Evers’ sense of 'disappointment' at the slow progress of civil rights

    11:20

  • The long history of U.S. intervention in Haiti 

    04:54

  • Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future

    11:33

  • Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with 'American Street' by Ibi Zoboi

    10:18

Ali Velshi

'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

07:42

Immigration remains a top issue for voters, with fear mongering remaining central to the Republican party’s messaging, but reports show that immigrants are key to our economy’s success. “We don't often see all the ways in which immigrant workers make our lives less expensive and more efficient. Growth happens more quickly and it's more affordable because of their presence,” says Pulitzer Prize-winning immigration reporter Caitlin Dickerson. “Americans really are clamoring for immigrant labor, and it benefits our lives, and that's what these reports are telling us.”March 30, 2024

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05
  • Now Playing

    'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nothing here but hot air’: Former colleague on Adeel Mangi smear campaign

    09:16

  • Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck

    07:27

  • Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline

    08:01

  • For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently

    03:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All