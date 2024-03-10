‘A system of overseers’: Diluting progressive prosecutors & the voters who elect them

This past week, a Republican lawmaker in Tennessee introduced legislation that would allow neighboring district attorneys to prosecute crimes outside of their county lines if the local D.A. overseeing the case refuses to press charges. This bill and others like it are popping up all over the country, undermining efforts to reform the criminal justice system. Voters in major cities across the country have elected progressive, reform-minded prosecutors, but some Republican-led state legislatures are attempting to oust, undermine, and disempower them.March 10, 2024