'A surrogate for Trump’: Rep. Dean sounds alarm on new speaker

Rep. Madeleine Dean speaks to Charles Coleman Jr. about her concerns about new Speaker Mike Johnson, who she’s served on the House Judiciary Committee with, and why she finds it “chilling” that he’s now second in line to the presidency. “The secret to the success of Mike Johnson ascending to the speakership after a 24-hour run is that very few people knew him or knew what he stands for,” Dean says. “He slipped in… he’s an extremist. He’s a Trump ally.”Oct. 29, 2023