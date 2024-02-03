A once-segregated mental hospital tells the larger story of Black mental health in America

For most of its history, Crownsville state hospital was the only hospital in Maryland treating Black patients, but the conditions in Crownsville made it more likely patients would die there than go home. In Antonia Hylton’s new book “Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum,” she tells the story of Crownsville, and how race and science intertwined to dictate Black mental health in America.Feb. 3, 2024