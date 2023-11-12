IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

‘A perilous time to be playing with fire’: The consequences of a third party candidate

07:25

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson and Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin join Ali Velshi to discuss the dangers of third-party candidates in 2024 as Sen. Joe Manchin’s retirement fuels speculation about a potential run, and other candidates, such as Jill Stein and RFK Jr. continue to mount bids for the presidency. “Anyone who pulls a single vote away from Joe Biden… they’re not just voting for Trump, they are voting to end this country as we know it,” Wilson says. Regarding the threat of No Labels, Rubin adds, “This is just a suicide for democracy, a kamikaze plunge into the abyss, and the people who encourage them are cynical and manipulative.”Nov. 12, 2023

