    ‘A consequential week for Trump’: Important deadlines and decisions loom in multiple Trump cases

Ali Velshi

‘A consequential week for Trump’: Important deadlines and decisions loom in multiple Trump cases

“This is gearing up to be a consequential week for Donald Trump,” Ali Velshi explains. First, the former president faces a Monday deadline to respond to special counsel Jack Smith’s "narrow" gag order for Trump in the election interference case. Then on Tuesday, the judge presiding over New York Attorney General Tish James’ civil fraud case will rule on motions that could narrow or even dismiss that case. Also on Tuesday, we’re expecting a hearing in Georgia regarding DA Fani Willis’ request to keep potential jurors’ identities secret in the trials of two of Trump’s co-defendants. MSNBC Legal analyst Lisa Rubin and former Fulton County Deputy DA Melissa Redmon join Velshi to discuss the legal significance and what they’re looking out for.Sept. 24, 2023

