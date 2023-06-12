You’ve heard all of the highlights from Donald Trump’s federal indictment; how the former president allegedly lied and schemed to keep documents he knew were classified. And how he allegedly showed them off to people he knew did not have security clearance to see them. Every word of that searing 38-count federal indictment has been picked apart and analyzed. But I urge you to take a moment and read it yourself.

This historic and important document paints a damning picture of a former president with a reckless disregard for the nation’s most closely-held secrets.

Special counsel Jack Smith said on Friday that every American should read the document to “understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged.” Harvard Law scholar Laurence Tribe implored "Velshi" viewers to do the same because “virtually all of the evidence in here comes right from Donald Trump’s mouth.”

Much like the blockbuster House Jan. 6th hearings last year, the 44-page indictment is a masterclass in storytelling. Each paragraph tells a narrative.

You can now listen to the entire indictment, in podcast form, narrated by me. I read, word-for-word, the transcript of the conversation Trump allegedly had about a sensitive military document, texts between his employees about the boxes of documents, and the descriptions of the documents he allegedly hid in a shower, his bathroom and a Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

