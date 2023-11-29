Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

- Now Playing
Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court04:26
- UP NEXT
Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case08:14
'How dumb does he think people are?' Mika reacts to Tuberville's 'abortion after birth' remark07:17
Pussy Riot founder leads abortion protest at Indiana Supreme Court02:57
Beyond the Ballot: How extremist Republicans are showing their frustration with democracy02:32
VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.05:37
PA Democratic House Speaker: Voters don’t want ‘rights to roll back’03:50
Joe: There's a new spring in Biden's step after Tuesday07:43
‘Be bold & protect our constitutional rights’: VA Dems celebrate upset wins04:05
Rep. Emilia Sykes: ‘Republicans are always on the wrong side of the people’07:34
‘You break it, you buy it’: GOP pays price for unpopular anti-abortion policies05:48
North Carolina shaping up to be the next big battleground on abortion04:24
Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion09:52
Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue03:54
Republicans slowly come to realize their abortion rights disaster04:53
Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open11:00
Joy: When voters get the chance to protect abortion rights they're going to do it10:59
Voters back choice and crush Kavanaugh-Trump tears in 2023 Ohio rout06:49
Sen. Brown: Grassroots won last night in Ohio06:03
Watch: Trump brags about 'killing' Roe v. Wade01:23
- Now Playing
Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court04:26
- UP NEXT
Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case08:14
'How dumb does he think people are?' Mika reacts to Tuberville's 'abortion after birth' remark07:17
Pussy Riot founder leads abortion protest at Indiana Supreme Court02:57
Beyond the Ballot: How extremist Republicans are showing their frustration with democracy02:32
VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.05:37
Play All