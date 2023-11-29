IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

The longer Texas women are forced to live under the state's vague, dangerous anti-abortion law, the more stories arise of women suffering complications in wanted pregnancies facing dire medical situations are doctors are afraid to treat them. Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom For All, talks with Alex Wagner about the legal fight to secure women's health and reproductive rights in the face of extreme anti-abortion laws.Nov. 29, 2023

