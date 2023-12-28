IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Woman faces potential prosecution after dangerous pregnancy ends in miscarriage

06:44

An Ohio woman whose failed pregnancy ended in a miscarriage at home was charged with abusing a corpse for how she dealt with the remains from the miscarriage, and is now waiting to find out if she will be indicted and put on trial. Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, talks with Jonathan Capehart about anti-abortion activists finding new ways to persecute women.Dec. 28, 2023

Play All