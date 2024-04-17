IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
With impeachment dud, House Republicans fail to produce political stunt Trump needs
April 17, 202409:09

  • Supreme Court consideration of obstruction law may not be Trump's salvation after all

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    With impeachment dud, House Republicans fail to produce political stunt Trump needs

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Kari Lake abruptly dumps past support for old abortion ban; exposes ignorance of child tax law

    03:45

  • Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk

    09:52

  • Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 2024

    05:58

  • 'They know they are losing': Democrats call GOP's bluff on repeal of Civil War-era abortion law

    08:02

  • 'Trump's gatekeeper': Why Madeleine Westerhout could be key in Trump's criminal prosecution

    07:06

  • Playmate's inclusion as potential witness in Trump trial may hint at prosecution strategy

    04:49

  • Mask slips from RFK Jr. campaign as right-wing policies and Trump-supporting staff come into view

    07:57

  • Attacks on election workers by Trump followers drive huge, historic turnover ahead of election

    05:08

  • Trump trial witnesses take note: Former Trump Org CFO sent to jail for perjury

    05:49

  • 'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office

    07:53

  • Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

    06:33

  • 'Denied again': Trump effort to derail New York criminal trial fails twice in 24 hours

    05:32

  • Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore

    09:56

  • Outrage theater: Damage outlasts GOP influencers' interest in disingenuous boycotts

    03:53

  • Charges reportedly 'imminent' in Arizona fake elector case; GOP congressmen subpoenaed

    06:12

  • 'Inflection point': Biden call with Netanyahu marks major change in U.S. posture toward Israel

    05:35

  • Beyond efforts to contain Trump, his radicalized followers pose growing threat

    08:53

  • Why Judge Cannon's dismissal of Trump's main defense is not good enough for Jack Smith

    05:28

Alex Wagner Tonight

With impeachment dud, House Republicans fail to produce political stunt Trump needs

09:09

Despite parading through the halls of the Capitol as a handsome group to deliver their articles of impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, they appear to have fallen short again of producing the kind of political stunt that can boost Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses the Republican disarray as they try to find issues they can rally around that don't also push away voters.April 17, 2024

