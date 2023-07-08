Will be investigated!: Feds probe meeting that spawned Trump's 'will be wild!' tweet

Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor, and legal analyst Lisa Rubin talk with Alex Wagner about new reporting on special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the hours-long, raucous meeting at the White House in which Donald Trump and a group of aides, advisors and lawyers plotted ways to subvert Trump's election loss. A meeting that was followed hours later by Trump's infamous "will be wild!" tweet, seen as a catalyst for the January 6 riot.July 8, 2023