Alex Wagner Tonight

Will be investigated!: Feds probe meeting that spawned Trump's 'will be wild!' tweet

10:51

Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor, and legal analyst Lisa Rubin talk with Alex Wagner about new reporting on special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the hours-long, raucous meeting at the White House in which Donald Trump and a group of aides, advisors and lawyers plotted ways to subvert Trump's election loss. A meeting that was followed hours later by Trump's infamous "will be wild!" tweet, seen as a catalyst for the January 6 riot.July 8, 2023

    Will be investigated!: Feds probe meeting that spawned Trump's 'will be wild!' tweet

    10:51
